ONLINE: Drink & Draw

press release: There’s nothing better than starting the new year with a little dazzle. Join us for January’s Virtual Drink & Draw where we will have fun experimenting with the shapes and colors of Dazzle Camouflage inspired by a crazy, but genius attempt to protect ships from deadly submarine warfare in WWI. No experience is necessary. Gather your supplies, pour yourself a beverage, and bring your artistic energy as we spend the evening together stretching our creative muscles.

Images and a supply list can be found here: https://wisvetsmuseum.com/blog/january-2021-virtual-drink-draw/ This event is free of charge and open to anyone who registers.

The program is suitable for all ages and is sponsored by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation.

608-267-1799
