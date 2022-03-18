ONLINE: Drink & Draw

press release: Live from the museum front windows joint us for a special two-hour Drink & Draw. We will be recording live from our storefront in conjunction with the 2022 Southern Graphics International Printmaking Conference being held right here in Madison, Wisconsin.

Using images from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum (WVM) collection, WVM’s resident artist and U.S. Army veteran Yvette M. Pino will demonstrate how to make trace monoprint memory drawings. A trace mono-print drawing is made my rolling out a small amount of slo-drying ink (usually printmaking ink) onto a piece of plexiglass and placing a damp piece of paper over it to trace a line with a pencil or pen. The drawing tool presses the paper into the ink and makes a mark on the paper, thus transferring the ink onto the paper. This event is related to the temporary exhibit, “Wisconsin Was There: Sharing the Legacies of Printmakers Who Served in the Military,” in conunction with the Southern Graphics Conference International (SGCI) hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, March 16-19. The SGCI annual conference brings together over 1,000 printmakers and arts professionals in all stages of their careers.

Some special supplies are needed, but not to worry—we will teach alternate methods using art supplies you may have around the house like pencils and crayons. Also, the supply list is posted in here so you can gather materials you will need OR you can always visit our Museum Shop’s webpage and purchase a special Drink & Draw Kit (link coming soon).

Everyone can be an artist in this session. Grab a beverage and get ready to make an impression with these trace monoprint memory drawings.

Drink & Draw events are a longstanding tradition in the art community where people gather to draw in a welcoming environment without inhibitions. Although the events often coincide with happy-hour style programming, there is no requirement or emphasis on alcoholic consumption. Some of the best attended Drink & Draws are dry and we are just fine with that. If you or a loved one is a veteran struggling with alcohol or drug abuse, please reach out to your local VA and/or the Veterans Crisis hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Event sponsored by The Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation with support for the Foundation from Generac Power Systems.