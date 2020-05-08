ONLINE: Drink & Draw

press release: Please join us for a virtual Drink & Draw on Friday, May 8, from 7-8pm. For this event, presented via Zoom, you will need no special equipment; simply grab some paper along with a few pencils, pens or markers, and log in with a link we’ll send after you register.

Our artist-in-residence, Yvette Pino, will lead you through a delightful drawing experience inspired by images from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum collection. Gather your supplies, pour yourself a beverage, and bring your artistic energy as we spend the evening together stretching our creative muscles. This event is free of charge and open to anyone who registers.

Don't worry, our originally scheduled charcoal drawing event at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum with guest artist, Jessie Cance, will be rescheduled as soon as it is safe to do so.

TO REGISTER, CLICK HERE.