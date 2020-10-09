ONLINE: Drink & Draw

press release: The world is turned upside down so let’s draw it that way! Drawing upside-down is an easy exercise to help you develop your ability to recognize shapes and lines in a picture. Here’s your opportunity to be an “artist-in- residence” at our virtual Drink and Draw. We will lead you through a delightful drawing experience inspired by images from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum collection. Gather your supplies, pour yourself a beverage, and bring your artistic energy as we spend the evening together stretching our creative muscles. This event is free of charge and open to anyone who registers. We will send you a link to join the event after you register.

