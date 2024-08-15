media release: Drink N Draw DOUBLE FEATURE Thursday, August 15, from 5 to 9 PM. Video Store Ink is a local screen printing studio located at 5701 Monona Dr, Monona, WI. This will be a time to socialize, meet other creatives, share your artwork along with tips and tricks. Going along with the video store theme, we will have some movies playing as well! This will be a double feature but feel free to come anytime and stay as long as you'd like. Please bring a sketchbook or any materials you may need. I will have paper and basic drawing supplies for those who need it. This event is also BYOB (bring your own beverages). If you have a folding chair that you could bring that would be great too as seating may be limited.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1516450232293845/