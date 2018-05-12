Drinking Down the Moon

× Expand Carol Conant Giles

press release: Please join professional storytellers, Kay Elmsley Weeden, Coral Conant Gilles and Tracy Chipman, for an evening of storytelling at Common Ground - 2644 Branch St in Middleton, Saturday May 12, 8-10pm.

Under the silver crescent of the new moon, together a trinity of tellers will gather to weave stories from threads made of moon beams and tales of intrigue from the dark side of the moon. Together with deep listening and wild imagining they will share and create an evening of wonder tales, personal narratives, and folklore to transport you, connect you, thrill you, and fill you with moon-shining laughter. Come, join us and together we will Drink Down the Moon. Common Ground will supply a range of libations and Coral, Kay and Tracy will offer up tales that will be long remembered. Target audience: adults and teens Sliding Scale: $10 - $20, please bring cash, check or PayPal.

Coral Conant Gilles Storytelling Naturalist, tells unique stories, folklore and personal tales that build human and nature connections. She offers storytelling programs and hands-on nature activities for all ages, toddler to adult. Her storytelling programs are full of science and nature, fantasy, silliness, curiosity, humor, and reflection. Find her at Facebook.com/CoralTells

Spoken word artist and storyteller Kay Elmsley Weeden has delighted audiences around the world for more than 25 years with wit and wisdom, in English and in Spanish, in ways that connect us, entertain, nurture, heal ...and surprise. From truthful tales to lunar legends to bald-faced lies, Kay does not disappoint. More about Kay’s work - http://kaytales.com/

Storyteller Tracy Chipman stepped onto the path of storyteller 22 years ago under an Oregon hazel tree and has never looked back. She has listened to, carried and told a lion's share of stories from all six directions and around the wide, wild world. Her repertoire is a cache of wonder tales, folklore, myth and personal narrative, including stories from her fieldwork in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland with the Hebridean Folklore Project. Tracy tells with all ages, offers workshops, house concert and 1:1 storytelling gifts and coaching. Find her at - www.listentoatale.com and/or https://www.facebook.com/ Storyteller-Tracy-Chipman- 479944548733645/