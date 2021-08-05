ONLINE: Drinking Water and Wastewater

press release: Drinking Water and Wastewater both received grades of C- (between mediocre: requires attention and poor: at risk). Municipal water utilities have water quality issues, including lead, bacteria, nitrates, arsenic and radium. Both water and wastewater utilities have aging water treatment and distribution infrastructure. Wastewater utilities face challenges of growth, more intense storm events and new wastewater discharge regulations for compounds such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (pfas).

Authors will give 20-minute presentations and then begin a live Q&A conversation with panelists and audience on how to raise the grades for drinking water and wastewater.

Presenters: Carl Sutter, P.E., Director American Society of Civil Engineers - WI Section (presenting on Drinking Water) and Jennifer Hurlebaus, P.E., Wastewater Lead Author, ASCE-WI Section 2020 Infrastructure Report Card

Justin Bilskemper, P.E., is the Lead Author of the Drinking Water section

Panelists:

- Karen Dettmer, Superintendent, Milwaukee Waterworks

- Steven B. Elmore, Bureau Director, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

- Chanz Green, City of Ashland Utility Manager for Water and Wastewater

- Shyquetta McElroy, Coalition on Lead Emergency (COLE), Parent’s LEAD,

- Denise Schmidt, Administrator, Division of Water Utility Regulation and Analyses, Public Service Commission (PSC) of Wisconsin

You can view the 2020 ASCE Infrastructure Report Card brochure at bit.ly/ASCE-WI-ReportCard