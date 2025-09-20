Drinkursoju, DJ Nice b2b Dynasty, Tres, The Circle

media release: Do you like Soju? Do you like energy? Do you like bass (in your mf face)? Welcome to… SOJUHARTS 🍾❤ The premiere DRINKURSOJU headline event that’s about to set September 20 on FIRE.

We’re talking a lineup stacked with massive talent, dropping multi-genre chaos that’ll punch you straight into party mode. Get ready for ISOKNOCK x Carti rage energy colliding with BlackPink x SvddenDeath flavor.