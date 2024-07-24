press release: The 2nd week showings are Throwback movies while the 4th week shows films from the 2020s. Food and drinks are provided. Q-Cinema is an 18+ movie group, be aware of the ratings of the movies we choose and the themes of the movies.

June 24th's showing is Drive-Away Dolls – Drive-Away Dolls (2023) stars Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Bill Camp, and Matt Damon.

Contact brianp@lgbtoutreach.org for more info!