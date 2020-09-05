× Expand Getty Images

press release: Big Top Events is excited to announce the Festival Foods Drive-In Fireworks show which will take place on September 5 at 8:30 pm at the Alliant Energy Center. The Festival Foods Drive-In Fireworks show will be the first large scale drive-in event for Madison to come together in a fun and safe way to celebrate our community in recent months. Gates will open at 6:30 pm and attendees will need to buy their tickets for $10 per car online at Breesestevensfield.com. One dollar from each ticket will go to YWCA of Madison. The event is also made possible thanks to the support of multiple community partners including Alliant Energy, Group Health Cooperative, MGE, Midwest Family Broadcasting, and WKOW TV, Channel 27.

“Festival Foods is proud to support the Fireworks taking place on Sept. 5. The Festival Foods Fireworks have a long history of providing quality family friendly entertainment and we look forward to providing this show to our Madison community over Labor Day weekend,” Festival Foods Community Involvement Specialist Nina Winistorfer said.

The event has been approved by Public Health Madison and Dane County and all vehicles in attendance will be physically distanced during the event. Guests will only be allowed to exit their vehicle to use the bathroom during the event. Attendees can use convertibles with their tops down or sit in the back of pickup trucks during the event. No lawn chairs or other devices may be used to create seating areas outside of the vehicles in attendance. There will be no food or beverage available at the event and carry ins are not allowed. The show is being produced to provide the best view of the show to the vehicles parked in the lot during the event.

“We are excited to host a much-needed safe social activity for families of Dane County,” said Alliant Energy Center Executive Director Brent McHenry. “Big Top Events never disappoints in their family-friendly firework shows.”

Tickets are on sale now at Breesestevensfield.com for the event. The parking lot with the best view (labeled Lot 1 on the map) of the show will go on sale first and when that lot sells out, the lot with the next best view will be opened for sale and so on.