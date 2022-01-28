press release: Japan | 2021 | DCP | 179 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi; Cast: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura, Reika Kirishima

Two years after his wife’s unexpected death, renowned stage actor and director Yusuke (Nishijima) is assigned a young woman to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab while he stages a production of Uncle Vanya at a theater festival in Hiroshima. As the production’s premiere approaches, tensions mount between Yusuke and a handsome TV star who shares an unwelcome connection to Yusuke’s late wife. Forced to confront painful truths raised from his past, Yusuke begins - with the help of his driver – to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind. Adapted from Haruki Murakami’s short story, Drive My Car is a haunting road movie traveling a path of love, loss, acceptance, and peace. Best Film of 2022, New York Society of Film Critics.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue.