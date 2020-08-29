press release: Sat. Aug. 29 , 1:00 – 4:00 pm, Village on Park, 2222 S. Park St. Drive-Through Unity Picnic! The Annual Unity Picnic, hosted by the Urban League, is a family friendly event with great food – plus, we will have the US Census and Voter's Registration available all from the comfort of your vehicle! There is no cost to attend. For more info, visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/447780732553560

Call (608) 729-1211 to learn about becoming a corporate or community sponsor.