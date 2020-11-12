Drive-Thru BBQ

media release: Enjoy the crisp weather of fall by purchasing a cajun classic BBQ plate and supporting Lilada.org. All BBQ plates come in single portion to-go containers with flatware. Take your plates home or enjoy them in the local park and church grounds. Choose between sausage or vegetarian chickpea jambalaya. All plates include roasted green beans, coleslaw, and corn bread. For those looking for something sweet, you can add a chocolate chip cookie for dessert.

100% of all proceeds from BBQ plate sales will go to support Lilada.org. A dynamic voice on behalf of Black girls and women throughout the African Diaspora who carry the heavy burden of generations of sexual trauma, as well as their own—Lilada Gee has committed her life to the defending of Black girlhood and the healing of Black women. Lilada.org produces Defending Black Girlhood, a podcast in which host, Lilada Gee, is unapologetic as hell about her fierce advocacy for Black girls!

Additional donations can be given to support GatherX. GatherX is an inclusive community for young adults in the Madison area. GatherX nurtures and builds community by storytelling events, learning opportunities, intentional connection, creating, and more. GatherX believes in partnering with organizations that are doing good work in Madison and with COVID-19 they are exploring creative ways to do that.