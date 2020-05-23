Drive-Thru Brat Fry

press release: On Saturday, May 23, The Day Post No. 7591 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars is holding its second brat fry fundraiser to keep its doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic. This event will be a drive-thru only venue to conform to the CDC’s social distancing guidance and will run from 11am until 4pm at 301 Cottage Grove Rd. All workers are volunteers who come from the post, auxiliary and patrons.

During Governor Evers’ Safer at Home order, the post has been closed for business since March 17 and has been unable to generate income from its regular sources such as bingo, live music, hall rentals, karaoke, Friday fish fry, pancake breakfast, raffle drawings, restaurant and bar sales. In addition to these activities, the post has been unable to host many activities for veteran and military groups as it normally does such as graveside honors, parade appearances, fundraisers and Buddy Poppy drives.

Post: The Donald and Galen Day Post 7591 was instituted with 48 charter members on Sunday, 13 October 1963 at Village of Monona Community Center. The Post was named in the honor of Donald Day and Galen Day Jr., who gave their lives in the service of their country during World War II. The Day brothers were the sons of Galen "Pappy" Day Sr. and Ruth Day. Galen Day Sr. was one of the charter members of The Donald and Galen Day Post 7591.

In 1978, the Post purchased the former Dream Lanes Bowling Alley at 301 Cottage Grove Road and opened for business in April 1979. Subsequently, the name of the Post was changed to “The Day Post No. 7591 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars”. As of spring 2020, the Post consists of 500 members and the Auxiliary consists of 300 members who volunteer hundreds of hours to raise thousands of dollars for Veterans and their families; conduct community programs, citizen education, funeral honors, military support, youth programs, scholarship programs, hospital programs as well as a popular, volunteer led fish fry every Friday night. For more information or to join, email us at vfwpost7591@gmail.com.