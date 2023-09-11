Drive-Thru Donation Drive

media release: As a remembrance of the September 11th, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center, RSVP would like to reach out to help the neighbors in our community who may be struggling. Please join us in collecting food and essentials for the SOCIAL JUSTICE CENTER with a drive-thru donation event on Monday, September 11th from 10 am -1 pm. You can bring your donations to the parking lot behind the RSVP office at 6501 Watts Rd. Volunteers and staff will be there to help you unload and items will all be delivered to the SOCIAL JUSTICE CENTER on Williamson St. that afternoon.

The SOCIAL JUSTICE CENTER houses 14 small non-profit community organizations including the Tenant Resource Center, Madison Mutual Aid, Wisconsin Books to Prisoners, LBGT Books to Prisoners, 608 Arts, Progressive Dane, Interpreters Cooperative of Madison, Madison Info Shop, Common Good Bookkeepers Cooperative, and Madison Worker Cooperatives. The donations will go to stock the Food Pantry and Essentials Pantry that is available to anyone in need.

Below is the list of current needs:

Social Justice Center Wish List

Unused/unopened toiletries - especially deodorant, dental products, baby powder

Travel-size toiletries

Nonperishable food - canned goods, boxed foods (must be unopened)

Nonperishable dog/cat foods - canned wet food, or bagged/unopened dry food

Personal hygiene - toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, baby wipes, menstrual products

Outdoor gear - rain ponchos, umbrellas, bug spray

First aid supplies and OTC meds (ibuprofen, Claritin, imodium, pepto bismol, etc.),

Home essentials - soap, dish soap, multi-purpose spray, laundry detergent

New adult socks

Reusable grocery bags

Gas gift cards - from places like Kwik Trip or BP/Amoco

2-ride Madison bus passes

Cab coupons or Uber gift cards

Men/women's underwear/boxers – BRAND NEW only!!

Working bike locks

Men’s and women’s shoes, new or gently, used sizes 10 to 12,5 or larger needed for the Madison Street Medicine program for those who are homeless. A separate donation box will be provided.