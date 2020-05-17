Drive-Thru Donation Drive

Our Lady Queen of Peace Church 401 S. Owen Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Come support the Catholic Multicultural Center Sunday May 17 from 9:00 to 11:00am! Bring non-perishable food items or personal hygiene items to Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish (401 S Owen Dr) to be distributed to people in need at the CMC. In particular, the CMC needs personal hygiene items for the personal essentials pantry. For a list of needed items, click here.

Our Lady Queen of Peace Church 401 S. Owen Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
