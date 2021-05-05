press release: The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin (WDBSCW), in partnership with the WorkSmart Network, Wisconsin Job Service and the county economic development departments, will host Drive Thru Job Fairs in six Wisconsin counties, including Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette and Sauk, to connect job seekers to local hiring opportunities.

On May 5, 2021 from 3 to 7 p.m., job seekers who attend the fairs can receive job postings and employer information without leaving their car. Volunteers wearing the appropriate PPE will provide attendees with a bag containing information from participating employers. Job fair locations include:

Madison College Portage Campus (330 West Collins Street, Portage)

Madison College Truax Campus – Goodman Sport Complex (3201 Anderson Street, Madison)

Dodge County Fairgrounds (WI-33, Beaver Dam)

Jefferson County Fair Park (503 North Jackson Avenue, Jefferson)

Pioneer Park (North Pioneer Park Road, Westfield)

Madison College Reedsburg Campus (300 Alexander Avenue, Reedsburg)

“We know that there are great career opportunities available across our region, but we also know it can be difficult for job seekers and employers to connect,” said Seth Lentz, WDBSCW Chief Executive Officer. “These Drive Thru Job Fairs are aimed at helping job seekers reenter or advance in the workforce as well as employers find the talent they need to grow.”

Previous Drive Thru Job Fairs in the region were able to connect 804 job seekers to opportunities in their areas.

Job seekers interested in more information about the fairs can visit www.wdbscw.org/drive-thru-job- fair.