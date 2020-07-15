press release: Join us at the Drive Thru Job Fair to explore companies that are hiring while remaining in your car! Registration is not required but registrations will be used to provide links to participating employers.

We want to help you with your job search and want to keep you safe!

You won't need to exit your car.

You'll receive a bag with positions available at local companies that are hiring now!

When you arrive, follow the traffic flow and wait patiently while others are being served

Once you pull up to the area to receive your bag, please open your trunk from inside your car. Volunteers will close it for you after providing you with materials. For those with trucks or without a trunk, upon arrival please have your back window unlocked and opened.

Once you receive materials, please exit the pick up area and allow the next vehicle to be served.

July 15, 2020 | 12:00 - 4:00 pm, Warner Park | 2930 N. Sherman Ave, Madison

