ONLINE: Drive-thru Nativity Experience
to
Blackhawk Evangelical Church, Middleton 9620 Brader Way , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Enjoy a drive thru experience depicting the story of Jesus’ birth at our Brader Way site. Blackhawk visual artists will bring Scripture passages to life and lead the way to a live nativity scene. Keep an eye out for furry friends gathered around the manger!
This fun and safe event is free to the public and no registration required.
