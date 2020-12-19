ONLINE: Drive-thru Nativity Experience

Blackhawk Evangelical Church, Middleton 9620 Brader Way , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Enjoy a drive thru experience depicting the story of Jesus’ birth at our Brader Way site. Blackhawk visual artists will bring Scripture passages to life and lead the way to a live nativity scene. Keep an eye out for furry friends gathered around the manger!

This fun and safe event is free to the public and no registration required.

Special Events
Holidays
608-828-4200
