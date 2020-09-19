Drive-Thru Oktoberfest

press release: DRIVE-THRU / WALK-UP -OR- DINE-IN Beer, Sausages, Pretzels & More!

Join Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen for an abbreviated, 2020 version of Oktoberfest. We’ll be set up in the parking lot behind Full Mile and selling 32 oz. crowlers of FMBC&K beer, sausages, pretzels and more for carry-out or dine-in! No biergarten or polka bands this year... but we'll probably have some polka music playing on our outdoor speakers. You've been warned! You can drive-thru or walk-up and carry-out or order and dine inside and we'll bring it in for you. Once again we’ll be joined by the fun folks from Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. and we‘ll be donating $1 of each crowler and $1 of each sausage sold directly to Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co.

https://www.facebook.com/events/301866997741852