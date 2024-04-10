media release: Brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch of The Driver Era announced – The Driver Era: Live On Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The Driver Era released their first single of 2024, “Get Off My Phone” on February 22. The track marks what is set to be a major year for the band, seeing the duo stepping into personal lyricism and enhancing their alternative sound. “Get Off My Phone” follows on the heels of “Rumors,” which has earned over 5 million streams since its release. Most recently, the duo released their first live album, live at the greek, immortalizing their June 11, 2023 sold-out performance at the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

The band, which consists of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, aren’t new to the industry by any means. Since their debut single ‘Preacher Man’ in 2018, they have amassed over 450M streams and garnered over 31M combined followers across social media. With their signature sound and larger-than-life live show, THE DRIVER ERA has been praised by the likes of Rolling Stone, PAPER, MTV, and many others. Their studio albums are only one half of what makes THE DRIVER ERA special. From their beginnings as members of the band R5, the duo are veterans when it comes to touring. Known for creating a live show that doubles as a party, the band has sold out shows across the globe — reaching everywhere from Asia to the U.S. to Europe and South America (and everywhere else in between). In addition to being a dynamic and talented musician, Ross is also an acclaimed actor, starring in Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the biopic ‘My Friend Dahmer’ and more. He was most recently featured in the viral music video for Troye Sivan’s, “One Of Your Girls.”