Driver Safety

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Raymond Road 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: AARP Driver Safety Smart Driver Friday, August 2, 9:00 am-1:00 pm Good Shepherd Church, 5701 Raymond Rd Course fee: $15/AARP members and $20/non-members Register for the class by contacting Joe at NewBridge 512-0000 Ext. 2000 or AARP website by Aug. 1. Bring drivers license, AARP card, and check.  

Info

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Raymond Road 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Seniors
608-266-6581
