Driveway Thriftdwellers (album release), Joseph Huber

media release: Wisconsin Americana-rock band Driveway Thriftdwellers released High Top Van, their long-awaited third studio album and first full-length project since 2018, on Nov. 14. The record is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Building on the warm reviews of their earlier releases - praised for music that feels “vintage but fresh” and “Americana for people who don’t know they like Americana” - High Top Van marks a new chapter for the band. Instead of staying rooted in one lane, the Thriftdwellers embraced a wider musical palette and let the songs go where they naturally wanted to go.

"This album is a collection of lived experiences and musical experiences. We didn’t limit ourselves to one genre or one idea of what a Driveway Thriftdwellers record should sound like. If it felt honest, if it felt good, we ran with it," says front-man Jon Knudson.

Across the album’s tracks, listeners will hear touches of rock, folk, country, soul, and pop - all grounded in the band’s signature melodic storytelling. "We wanted these songs to feel like the last few years have felt - unexpected, meaningful, and full of joy. This record moves around because we moved around. It’s the sound of real life," Knudson adds.

Driveway Thriftdwellers are known for pedal-steel-rich arrangements, heartfelt lyricism, and energetic live shows. They are Jon Knudson (vocals, guitar), Ryan Knudson (pedal steel guitar, vocals), Aaron Collins (bass, vocals), Kyle Rightley (guitar, vocals), Jon Storey (drums, vocals). Formed in 2012, Driveway Thriftdwellers have grown to become a respected part of Wisconsin’s original Americana scene. Their 2016 debut Cutover Country earned strong regional attention, and their 2018 self-titled follow-up showcased a brighter, sharper rock edge while keeping their storytelling at the center.