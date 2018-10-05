Driveway Thriftdwellers

Free.

press release: Named 2017 WAMI Country Artist of the Year, the Thriftdwellers have toured the past year in support of their critically acclaimed debut album “Cutover Country,” named a top 10 Milwaukee area album of 2016 by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel declared the Thriftdwellers' 2017 Summerfest performance a “Best Of” performance for the festival, and called the band a must see live act for Summer 2017.