× Expand Holly Whittlef

Describing their sound as “north country,” the Driveway Thriftdwellers have a knack for writing sprawling, Americana epics about the upper Midwest, which landed their album Cutover Country on the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s list of “Top Wisconsin Albums of 2016.” Catch the band for free at YOUR Lunch Time Live, the weekly concert series hosted by Madison’s Central BID.

press release: This summer Madison's Central BID will be continuing the YOUR Lunch Time LIVE concert series. Grab a blanket, grab a co-worker, and grab some lunch and enjoy the show on the beautiful Capitol Square. These concerts will be Tuesdays at 12pm over the lunch hour, and will feature a different local band each week.

The first concert will be Tuesday, June 5 and will run through Tuesday, August 28, on the North Hamilton St. walkway.

For a more complete list of downtown events, including Summer in YOUR City events and Lunchtime Live dates (as they become available), please visit our Facebook page: Facebook.com/ DowntownMadison