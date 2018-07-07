Droids Attack, The Gran Fury, Shogun

press release: Come experience the latest flavor in Droids Attack's Craft Beer series. This time Droids Attack has partnered with Wisconsin craft brewing juggernauts, ALE ASYLUM, to bring you MASHENOMAK: RYE LAGER. A crisp refreshing lager with a peppery rye kick, brewed with a late hop addition to achieve a soft citrus aroma finish.

To celebrate, Droids Attack and Ale Asylum are bringing the party to Bos Meadery in Madison for this limited beer release. The Gran Fury & Shogun open the show.

***CARRY OUT BOTTLES of the limited edition Droids Attack/Ale Asylum brew WILL BE SOLD AT THIS EVENT! ONLY 1,000 AVAILABLE!***

Mashenomak is the first song in a two part epic on Droids Attack's 2016 release, SCI-FI OR DIE. Based on a Native American folk tale, Mashenomak is a fish monster that terrorizes the local tribes, and swallows the souls of all living creatures. Manabush is a brave warrior who allows Mashenomak to swallow him in order to slice open his belly and rescue all of the animal spirits. This tale is beautifully captured in the beer label illustration by artist, ELI QUINN. Hear the song at this link:

https://www.decibelmagazine.com/2016/02/04/sci-fi-or-die-indeed-with-droids-attack-s-mashenomak/