Drop-in Collage Studio

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:  Come collage at Communication! Drop in during shop hours every third Saturday of the month to work on a free-form collage. No experience necessary, and all are welcome. We will have cardboard, scissors, mod podge, paint brushes, and various collage materials from magazines and books. Have items at home? Please bring them along!

Communication volunteer and collage-lover Astrid will be hosting! You can find her on Instagram as @dustbunny.art, and find her own collage works in the Communication shop. 

Every third Saturday of the month, 11am - 3pm // free community event.  

