media release: DROPOUTS IS DEAD TOUR

This is a Reserved Seat Show. All ticketing is through Ticketmaster. Doors 7PM | Show 8PM

Welcome to the DROPOUTS Podcast, a lively dive into pop culture, dating, and societal norms. Hosted by a witty and dynamic duo, this podcast captivates audiences with entertaining and thought-provoking episodes. Each week, the DROPOUTS explore topics like relationships, cancel culture, and media reboots with humor and skepticism, encouraging listeners to question the norm. In a world that takes itself too seriously, DROPOUTS reminds us to laugh and challenge the status quo.