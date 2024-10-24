Dropouts

Welcome to the DROPOUTS Podcast, a lively dive into pop culture, dating, and societal norms. Hosted by a witty and dynamic duo, this podcast captivates audiences with entertaining and thought-provoking episodes. Each week, the DROPOUTS explore topics like relationships, cancel culture, and media reboots with humor and skepticism, encouraging listeners to question the norm.  In a world that takes itself too seriously, DROPOUTS reminds us to laugh and challenge the status quo.

