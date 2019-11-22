Dru Hill, Next, Silk, H-Town, Shai, 702, Adina Howard

press release: YungFly Entertainment is thrilled to present the highly anticipated 90s KICKBACK CONCERT starring R&B sensations DRU HILL, NEXT and SILK, with additional performances by H-TOWN, SHAI, 702, and ADINA HOWARD.

The concert comes to the Miller High Life Theatre, 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue (6th & Kilbourn) in downtown Milwaukee on Friday, November 22, 2019. Tickets range from $45 to $99, and officially go on sale to the public Friday, August 16 @ 10:00 a.m. at the Miller High Life Theatre box office and Ticketmaster.com.

The 90s KICKBACK CONCERT celebrates the best in R&B music from the decade that created some of the genre’s most memorable and iconic hits, including: Dru Hill’s “Tell Me” and “In My Bed”; Next’s “Wifey” and “Butta Love”; Silk’s “Freak Me” and “Lose Control”; H-Town’s “Knockin Da Boots” and “Emotions”; Shai’s “If I Ever Fall in Love” and “Comforter”; 702’s “Where My Girl’s At” and “Steelo”; and Adina Howard’s “Freak Like Me” and “T-Shirt and Panties,” and many more!