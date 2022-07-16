media release: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County presents (6 pm, Overture Hall): An Evening with Gladys Knight. Gladys Knight, the Empress of Soul, will sing her greatest hits we’ve all come to love. The evening will also feature the smooth stylings of R&B group, After 7.

Following the Gladys Knight concert, at 8:30 pm, in the lobby: The White Party featuring Dru Hill. Dru Hill, Contemporary Adult R&B artist who recorded 7 top forty hits is best known for How Deep is Your Love and more.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County empowers youth, ages 2 1/2 – 24 years old, to succeed in becoming productive, responsible, and caring adults. When you support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, you help build great futures for those who need it most.

An Evening with Gladys Knight and the star-studded White Party culminate the 20th Anniversary MOVE4BGC events which raise funds that produce positive outcomes for youth and families.