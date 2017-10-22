Drum Clinic

press release: Joel Croyle has performed as a drummer professionally since the age of 15 all over the world with various groups. As a youth performer he played with such groups as “American Music Abroad”, “The Singing Angels” and “The Lakewood Roadshow” and as an adult has played in several groups such as “The Stoughton Area Jazz Collective (jazz), Eccentrifuge (Progressive Rock), "Amorphous Mold" (Classic Rock) and “SirNoSir!” (Punk/Metal). He currently is the drummer for "The Brass Knuckles" (turn of the century brass jazz and classical).

The Clinic on the 22nd will be focused on odd-time, and grove passed odd time patterns. Joel will be performing some pieces of his most recent solo work, answering questions about the music business and other topics. Though the clinic starts at 145pm, his current youth students will be performing in a recital from 1pm to 130pm and it is free to the public to view.

We hope to see you there. For information about taking lessons from Joel, please call Heid music at (608) 829-1969