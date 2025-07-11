Drum TAO
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Experience the pulse-pounding power of Drum TAO, where traditional Japanese Wadaiko drums meet breathtaking performance and modern spectacle. Renowned for their dynamic choreography, striking visuals and thunderous rhythms, Drum TAO delivers a performance that is more than just a concert—it’s a full-body experience.
Info
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music, Theater & Dance