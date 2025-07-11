Drum TAO

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:  Experience the pulse-pounding power of Drum TAO, where traditional Japanese Wadaiko drums meet breathtaking performance and modern spectacle. Renowned for their dynamic choreography, striking visuals and thunderous rhythms, Drum TAO delivers a performance that is more than just a concert—it’s a full-body experience. 

Info

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music, Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
Google Calendar - Drum TAO - 2026-03-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Drum TAO - 2026-03-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Drum TAO - 2026-03-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Drum TAO - 2026-03-10 19:00:00 ical