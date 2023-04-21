Jui kuen II (Drunken Master II)

media release: Hong Kong | 1994 | DCP | 102 min. | Cantonese with English subtitles

Director: Liu Chia-Liang

Cast: Jackie Chan, Ho-Sung Pak, Lung Ti

Returning as Wong Fei-hung 16 years after Drunken Master established his big screen persona as an ingenious comic acrobat and fighter, Jackie Chan outdoes the original with this sequel’s series of stupefying stunt set pieces. While taking on crooks selling Imperial Chinese treasures, our hero finds himself in jaw-dropping fights that take place under a train, in a busy marketplace, and, ultimately, in an iron foundry where Jackie must contend with a plethora of hot coals! A new 4K DCP of the original international version will be screened.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited.

2X: JOHN CARPENTER, BILLY WILDER, MICHAEL MANN, JACKIE CHAN

Our first 2023 calendar offers double doses (presented over two consecutive weeks) of four very different and highly idiosyncratic auteurs. The first two features of celebrated genre director John Carpenter provide a glimpse into Carpenter’s developing style (Dark Star) and a fully-realized embodiment of that style (Assault on Precinct 13). Six-time Academy Award winner Billy Wilder is represented by two wonderful but lesser-known comedies: one from his first decade of filmmaking (A Foreign Affair) and one from his last (Avanti!). Thief and Heat are two highly stylized and critically acclaimed crime films of Chicago-born Michael Mann, and both will be shown on 35mm prints! The amazing martial arts acrobatics of the legendary actor-producer Jackie Chan will be on full display when we screen one entry from each of the popular film series that definitively established his big screen persona: Drunken Master II and Police Story III: Supercop.