press release: Hong Kong | 1978 | DCP | 111 min. | Cantonese with English subtitles

Director: Yuen Woo-Ping; Cast: Jackie Chan, Siu-Tin Yuen, Jeong-lee Hwang

Teaming again with Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow director (and brilliant martial arts choreographer) Yuen Woo Ping, Jackie Chan stars as an eager Kung Fu student in turn-of-the-century China who finds his true calling under the tutelage of a master of “drunken boxing”. Along with Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow, which was released the same year, Drunken Master was key in establishing Chan’s big screen persona as an ingenious comic acrobat and fighter.

