Drunken Noodles

media release: USA, Argentina | DCP | 2024 | 82 min.

Director: Lucio Castro

Cast: Laith Khalifeh, Ezriel Kornel, Matthew Risch

Alone in New York for a summer, art student Adnan spends his days manning the desk at a hole-in-the-wall gallery and his nights cruising delivery drivers in McCarren Park. The embroidered erotica currently on exhibition ignites a series of memories of past affairs upstate that unfold in dreamy reverse chronology. Argentine filmmaker Lucio Castro’s sensual reverie was an under-the-radar highlight of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The Premieres series continues with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthouse cinema—on the big screen where they belong! This fall brings both of the grand prize-winners at this year's major European film festivals: Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident (Palme d'Or at Cannes) and Dag Johan Haugerud's Dreams (Golden Bear at Berlin). Gear up for the Cinematheque's October screening of Kiyoshi Kurosawa's cult classic Pulse by catching his latest acclaimed thriller, Cloud. Additional highlights include a found-footage hymn to video stores by Alex Ross Perry (Videoheaven), the latest whatsit from absurdist extraordinaire Quentin Dupieux (The Second Act), and the first feature directed by Greek New Wave fixture Ariane Labed (September Says). This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.

