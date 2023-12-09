Druzy Rose, Kat Rhapsody

media release: Indie/Alternative outfit Druzy Rose uniquely pulls inspiration from a widescreen snapshot of genre-defying music. After the release of their debut album, “Kiddie Pool”, the group took an inward turn to reflect on the values that had been revealed throughout their work. Stories of radical vulnerability, refreshing honesty, and a rawness that was both charming and brutal were uncovered.

Madison based Kat Rhapsody of Kat and the Hurricane started as a solo project back in 2015. Full band Kat and the Hurricane has now grown to be a category 5 situation and they have been taking Madison by storm since 2019.

$10 Cover.