Dry Flower Wreath

media release: Bend, snip, and arrange an everlasting wreath overflowing with texture and color. Wreaths will range from eight to twelve inches across.

Working with heavy duty wire, a bevy of dried plant materials and flowers, floral tape, and floral wire, we’ll demonstrate a basic process that will allow you to create a stunning wreath for any season. The process allows you to create something very chic and minimalist or depending on your mood something substantial and full.

$25.