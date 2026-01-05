Dry River Goats, JT Spartz

× Expand CAH Promotions JT Spartz of Dogtown Hollow. JT Spartz of Dogtown Hollow.

All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can, 100% goes directly to the artists.

media release: "The Dry River Goats are an original band based in Madison, Wisconsin. Their music blends elements of folk, alt country and Americana.

The band includes: Lily Ahrens - violin; Ken Keeley - bass; Stan Welch - drums and percussion; Tyler Watkins - guitar; Kurt Klinger - vocals, guitars and harmonica.

They have recently released their debut album titled 'This Town'"

“James Travis (JT) Spartz is a performing songwriter and lead hollerer with Madison-based Americana rockers Dogtown Hollow. Two recent EPs 'Rivers, Roads & Bridges' (2024) and 'Watch Your Step!' (2025) draw on travels from the desert to the sea yet center on his homeplace, the Upper Mississippi River Valley.”