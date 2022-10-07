Dryad, To the Dogs, Ruin Dweller, Ferity

media release: DRYAD- Blackened crusty metalpunk out of Iowa City, Ioaw

https://dryad.bandcamp.com/music

TO THE DOGS- Thrashy crusty death metal from MKE

https://tothedogs.bandcamp.com/

RUIN DWELLER- Apocalyptic death metal from MDSN

https://ruindweller.bandcamp.com/

FERITY- MDSN d-beat raw punk

Friday, 10/7

Mickey's Tavern

21+

Free ($5 suggested donation for bands! Gas aint cheap! Support the scene!)