Dryad, To the Dogs, Ruin Dweller, Ferity
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: DRYAD- Blackened crusty metalpunk out of Iowa City, Ioaw
https://dryad.bandcamp.com/music
TO THE DOGS- Thrashy crusty death metal from MKE
https://tothedogs.bandcamp.com/
RUIN DWELLER- Apocalyptic death metal from MDSN
https://ruindweller.bandcamp.com/
FERITY- MDSN d-beat raw punk
Friday, 10/7
Mickey's Tavern
21+
Free ($5 suggested donation for bands! Gas aint cheap! Support the scene!)
Info
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music