Dryad, To the Dogs, Ruin Dweller, Ferity

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: DRYAD- Blackened crusty metalpunk out of Iowa City, Ioaw

https://dryad.bandcamp.com/music

TO THE DOGS- Thrashy crusty death metal from MKE

https://tothedogs.bandcamp.com/

RUIN DWELLER- Apocalyptic death metal from MDSN

https://ruindweller.bandcamp.com/

FERITY- MDSN d-beat raw punk

Friday, 10/7

Mickey's Tavern

21+

Free ($5 suggested donation for bands! Gas aint cheap! Support the scene!)

Info

280Mickeys.jpg
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-251-9964
Google Calendar - Dryad, To the Dogs, Ruin Dweller, Ferity - 2022-10-07 22:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dryad, To the Dogs, Ruin Dweller, Ferity - 2022-10-07 22:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dryad, To the Dogs, Ruin Dweller, Ferity - 2022-10-07 22:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dryad, To the Dogs, Ruin Dweller, Ferity - 2022-10-07 22:00:00 ical