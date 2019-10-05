Dryhootch Madison Fundraiser

press release: FREE Admission - Live Music – Dancing - Silent Auction – Raffles – Food - Donations Welcomed!

Five Bands: Sharp Dressed Men, Speakeasy, Mark David Group, QUEST, and a Beatles Singalong with Mike & Mike.

Dryhootch is a nationwide veteran-to-veteran, nonprofit organization hosting alcohol and drug free coffeehouses dedicated to the physical and mental health of our veterans. There are 22 veteran suicides in our nation every day! We have 28,000 veterans living in Dane County and many of them struggle with alcoholism, drug addiction, depression, PTSD, divorce, joblessness, and homelessness. Dryhootch Madison works with our veterans through their Peer Mentor Program, as well as with community partners including Dane County, UW Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, Veterans Administration, and many more. Last year our event proceeds funded two new computers and peer training for 12 veterans!

Dane County has approved the construction of Valor on Washington, which is set to break ground on December 2019. Valor will consist of a 59-unit apartment building dedicated to affordable housing, with preference given to veterans and their families. Dryhootch will move into the ground level which will provide much needed space to create an environment to best serve our local veterans and their families. Ideally, this new facility will include: Dryhootch Coffeehouse (open to public), workout area, daycare, and space for support groups, training, etc.

Our Goal this year is to raise enough money for Madison Dryhootch to purchase a reliable 12 passenger lift van. The need is great, as they provide an average of 190 rides per month to veterans. Their current 17-year-old van must be replaced. We are looking for sponsors, donors, or silent auction and raffle donations – if you can help, email us at: 1accord4veterans@gmail.com. Help us give back to our deserving veterans and their families.

We hope to see you, and your family and friends come out to support our Veterans and Madison Dryhootch on Saturday, October 5. Also, please like us on Facebook!