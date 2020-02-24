Drypoint Etchings

press release: Learn the art of drypoint etching using upcycled plastic from an ordinary milk jug. Participants will take home a completed printmaking project. If you can trace, you can print! All supplies provided.

Class size is limited to 16 participants. Registration required. This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street