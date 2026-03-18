D.S. Waldman, Alison Thumel, Anada Werner

× Expand Beowulf Sheehan​ A close-up of D.S. Waldman. D.S. Waldman

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to present An Evening of Poetry with a reading from D.S. Waldman's NEW release Atria: Poems. He will be accompanied with readings from Alison Thumel and Anada Werner.

This an in-person poetry reading at A Room of One's Own Bookstore.

About Atria: Poems by D.S. Waldman

"Refusing parallel movement, the hands / Those empty frames. Imagine holding / a Memory—or was it a photograph”

In this rich, prismatic collection, D.S. Waldman guides readers through the halls of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, into encounters with Georges Braque and Frida Kahlo, and back through the landscapes of coastal California and his own rural Kentucky childhood. Along the way, formally experimental poems open into intimate explorations of fraternal loss and grief, love and romantic partnership, disability and the fragile human form, and the peculiar shapes memory takes. In one section—part essay, part crown of sonnets—the poet addresses the childhood accident that forever debilitated his hand, widening his aperture to the world and transforming his perception. Ultimately, through that experience and others, Waldman asks how—or whether—one can ever truly relate to another, or to the world.

D.S. Waldman is the author of the poetry collection Atria (Liveright/WW Norton, 2026). His writing has appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Los Angeles Review of Books, ZYZZYVA, and many other publications. A former Wallace Stegner Fellow at Stanford University and recipient of Poetry Society of America’s Lucille Medwick Memorial Award, and an Individual Artist Grant from New York State Council for the Arts, Waldman lives and teaches creative writing in New York City.

Alison Thumel is the author of Architect (University of Arkansas Press, 2024). She is the recipient of a Wallace Stegner Fellowship, a grant from the Elizabeth George Foundation, and the Martha Meier Renk Fellowship from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where she completed her MFA. Her poems have appeared in Poetry, New England Review, Ploughshares, and elsewhere.

Anada Werner is a freelance conduit to the spirit of the Midwest. Punt marks her second occasion in print, the first having belonged to a single blue ribbon poem in the third grade.