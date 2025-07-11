DSAW-South Central Golf Outing
The Oaks Golf Course, Cottage Grove 4740 Pierceville Road, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
media release: Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin – South Central (DSAW-SC). We are excited to be hosting our 24th Annual Golf Outing on Friday, July 11, at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove — a signature event that not only raises critical funds but also celebrates inclusion and community spirit in South Central Wisconsin for individuals with Down syndrome or related disabilities.
About the Event:
This golf outing is far more than a day on the course. It’s a dynamic gathering of local businesses, community leaders, and supporters united in empowering individuals with Down syndrome and related disabilities. The event offers a unique platform for networking, friendly competition, and advocacy — all set in a fun, welcoming environment.
Why It Matters:
Support Local Impact: Funds raised directly benefit our programs that foster self-confidence, independence, and engagement for individuals with Down syndrome and related disabilities.
Visibility & Community Commitment: This event offers a chance to highlight the incredible community spirit of South Central Wisconsin and showcase local efforts in promoting inclusion and accessibility.
Connect with Changemakers: Attendees include passionate individuals, families, and leaders who are dedicated to creating a more inclusive world.
Schedule
- 9am | Check-in, registration, and driving range
- 10am | Breakfast sandwich and bloody mary bar
- 10:45am | Balcony ball drop
- 11am | Shotgun start
- 4:30pm | Dinner, prizes, paddle raise, and program
- 5:10pm | Silent auction ends
- 5:30pm | Check out
Ticket Prices | EARLY BIRD SPECIAL THROUGH JUNE 1, 2025
- $175 for Individual Golfer | $190 starting June 2
- $640 for Foursome | $700 starting June 2
- $40 Dinner Only | Dinner only guests may begin to arrive at 4pm and will have access to the bar, raffles, auctions and are invited to enjoy a delicious dinner and program.