DSAW-South Central Golf Outing

media release: Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin – South Central (DSAW-SC). We are excited to be hosting our 24th Annual Golf Outing on Friday, July 11, at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove — a signature event that not only raises critical funds but also celebrates inclusion and community spirit in South Central Wisconsin for individuals with Down syndrome or related disabilities.

About the Event:

This golf outing is far more than a day on the course. It’s a dynamic gathering of local businesses, community leaders, and supporters united in empowering individuals with Down syndrome and related disabilities. The event offers a unique platform for networking, friendly competition, and advocacy — all set in a fun, welcoming environment.

Why It Matters:

Support Local Impact: Funds raised directly benefit our programs that foster self-confidence, independence, and engagement for individuals with Down syndrome and related disabilities.

Visibility & Community Commitment: This event offers a chance to highlight the incredible community spirit of South Central Wisconsin and showcase local efforts in promoting inclusion and accessibility.

Connect with Changemakers: Attendees include passionate individuals, families, and leaders who are dedicated to creating a more inclusive world.

Schedule

9am | Check-in, registration, and driving range

10am | Breakfast sandwich and bloody mary bar

10:45am | Balcony ball drop

11am | Shotgun start

4:30pm | Dinner, prizes, paddle raise, and program

5:10pm | Silent auction ends

5:30pm | Check out

Ticket Prices | EARLY BIRD SPECIAL THROUGH JUNE 1, 2025