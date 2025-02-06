Dub Foundation, DJ FRP

× Expand Duma Nguyuza Dub Foundation on stage. Dub Foundation

media release: Winters like this are very trying, and here's your chance to help those in need!

It's time again to celebrate reggae pioneer Bob Marley at the Crystal, with the annual birthday tribute in support of local food pantries. We gather on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6 and As Always, this winter community dance party & benefit will warm your body & soul, with live music by DUB FOUNDATION with their acclaimed roots-reggae sound; and crucial Marley spins by WORT's own DJ FRP of the show Tropical Riddims throughout the night.

Festivities begin at 7:30pm, and those donating non-perishable food items receive reduced admission AND entry into the awesome raffle, with stellar prizes from many local businesses! And of course - there will be birthday cake!

We hope you can join the Crystal's most righteous occasion and come dance with us!"

https://hffadane.org

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/bob-marley-birthday-celebratio/1913009676276177/