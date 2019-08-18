press release: The Duck Dash is a 3K paddle followed by your choice of a 3K fun run/walk or a 10K loop around beautiful Lake Wingra. All ages and ability levels welcome! All proceeds go towards Science Thursday, a free weekly outdoor science education program sponsored by the Dudgeon-Monroe Neighborhood Association (DMNA) and held at Wingra Boats throughout the summer.

Can't participate but still want to be part of the fun? We are always looking for energetic volunteers to keep our event safe and fun

Boats launch will begin at 8:30am. Registration will be from 8-8:15am. Race routes will officially close at 11:30am

Venue: Wingra Boats (824 Knickerbocker St. Madison, WI 53711