media release: April 28-May 1, Backspace Gallery, Art Lofts, 111 N Frances St, Madison, WI

See the the 2026 BFA Graphic Design Annual Capstone Exhibition: Ducks in a Row and attend the reception during the UW-Madison Art Department Spring Spectacular 2026 on May 1! From 10am-5pm at the Humanities Building and 10am-3pm at the Art Lofts view student work from all disciplines displayed in the galleries and hallways and tour select classrooms and labs. From 2-4pm, prospective students can sign up for the Visit Bucky tour where we will discuss degree options, course offerings, and student engagement opportunities available for art students at UW-Madison. And from 5-7pm attend the Receptions for the 2026 BFA Studio Art & Graphic Design Exhibitions at the Art Lofts Gallery and Backspace Gallery!