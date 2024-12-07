Dude, Where's My Vape?

× Expand Ben Yu A close-up of Jim Flannigan. Jim Flannigan

media release: Relax and unwind with some good vibes at Dank of America: a cool space in Madison's charming Atwood neighborhood that doubles as both performing arts venue and head shop! Enjoy a mix of live piano and stand-up comedy at a spot where it's totally welcome to smoke and get your chill on indoors. Free pre-rolls for attendees!

With headliner JIM FLANNIGAN:

Jim Flannigan is a nationally touring stand‑up comedian based in Chicago. Beloved by comedians and comedy lovers alike for his fast‑paced delivery and clever punchlines, Flannigan regularly headlines at top clubs such as Zanies and The Improv; has opened for leading acts including Sebastian Maniscalco and Demitri Martin; made television appearances on ABC, NBC, WGN and NBC Sports; and in 2023, he recorded a set for Nate Bargatze’s Nateland Presents: The Showcase. Don't miss this mainstay of Chicago's comedy scene slaying the stage in Madison with an unforgettable set full of wit, insight, and just the right amount of unexpected mayhem.

Supporting performances by: Raegan Niemela, Rory Rusch, Shawn Vasquez, special guests!

Hosted by: Randy Miranda

Live piano by: Sasha Rosser

Doors at 6:30pm; Show at 7pm

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Online purchases are recommended to guarantee seating. Door sales are cash only. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1353388066195136

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have the best pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.