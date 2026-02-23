Dude, Where's My Vape?

× Expand courtesy Cheshire Cat Comedy Randy Miranda on stage. Randy Miranda

media release: Relax and unwind with some good vibes at Dank of America: a cool space in Madison's charming Atwood neighborhood that doubles as both performing arts venue and head shop! Enjoy some great stand-up comedy at a spot where it's totally welcome to smoke and get your chill on indoors. Free pre-rolls for attendees!

With performances by Randy Miranda, Owen Barr, Evan Pack, Dana Ehrmann, and John Gasper.

Doors at 7pm; show at 7:30pm

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Online purchases are recommended to guarantee seating. Door sales are cash only. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1457866782424895

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have the best pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.