ONLINE: Duke Otherwise

press release: Duke Otherwise Video Premiere on Middleton Public Library's Facebook page! Monday, August 3, 2pm We love his songs; we admire his tap dancing; we're astounded by his way with words; and now, we are privileged to be the very first to watch his new video concert! Join us on Facebook at 2pm to watch a concert specially recorded for the Middleton Public Library community. This concert will remain available for viewing only until August 17 at 2pm. So enjoy it while you can! Registration is not required, but if you'd like a reminder email with tips for watching the show, please register.