media release: Please note: this is an off-site performance at Black Earth Children’s Museum!

Duke Otherwise is a playful wordsmith, a spirited performer, a skilled guitarist and a captivating tap dancer. Using his distinct baritone, he sings hilarious and imaginative songs that delight all ages. From Madison, WI, Duke performs around 150 family shows per year, each filled with audience participation, dancing, a vast array of musical styles and outrageous fun!

Kids in the Rotunda Summer Sessions Series runs May 4 - August 10!

Get ready to embark on a summer adventure as Overture Center's beloved Kids in the Rotunda program hits the road, bringing joy and excitement to Madison and surrounding communities. Packed with family-friendly entertainment and boundless opportunities for laughter and learning, this series promises six unforgettable events that are free and open to all. Gather your little ones, mark your calendars and prepare to be swept away by a whirlwind of music, laughter and memories!